Former Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini scored his first goal in Major League Soccer as defending champions Los Angeles FC survived a late rally from the Portland Timbers to hold on and win their opening game of the season 3-2.

Inter Miami continued their winning start to the season with an impressive 2-0 victory over last season’s MLS Cup runners-up Philadelphia Union while Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United fell to a 2-0 loss at Columbus Crew and new club St. Louis City enjoyed a second straight win.

LAFC had begun the day in celebratory mood marking their first title win last season with the players given their championship rings and the title banner unveiled but Steve Cherundolo’s squad quickly got down to business.

