Giorgio Chiellini will bring down the curtain on his international career this summer after Italy face Argentina in the so-called ‘Finalissima’ at Wembley, the site of his greatest career triumph.

The 37-year-old was one of the key figures of the Azzurri’s Euro 2020 victory, captaining his country to a dramatic win over England at the iconic stadium where he will lead out his countrymen on June 1.

The Finalissima is a new match which pits the European and South American champions against each other in a one-off encounter.

“I’ll say goodbye to the national team at Wembley, where I reached the highest point of my career by winning the Euro,” he told DAZN after Juventus’ 2-1 Serie A win at Sassuolo on Monday night.

