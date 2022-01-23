Federico Chiesa will be out of action for around seven months Juventus said on Sunday after the Italy forward underwent surgery on his left knee.

Juve said in a statement released just before kick-off in their Serie A match at AC Milan that Chiesa was operated on in Innsbruck “to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee”.

“The operation… proved to be a perfect success. The expected recovery time is approximately seven months,” Juventus said.

