A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital on Saturday morning after she was injured in a three-car collision on Marsa’s Triq Aldo Moro.

The crash occurred on southbound lanes at 9.30am and led to temporary traffic tailback stretching to the Santa Venera tunnels.

A police spokesperson said the child was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. No information about the child’s medical condition or the identity of the car drivers involved was available at the time of writing.

More to follow