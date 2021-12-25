A two-year-old boy was grievously injured on Christmas eve when the car he was riding in crashed into a tree in Rabat.

The crash happened at around 8.30pm on the Saqqajja road, the police said, when a 35-year-old woman from Żurrieq driving a Mazda Demio lost control of the car and collided with a tree.

The child was inside the car at the time. While the woman emerged unscathed, the child required medical care for grievous injuries and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.