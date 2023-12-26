A three-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling off cliffs in Mellieħa on Monday night.

The police said on Tuesday they received a request for help at 3am when the boy’s family members could not find him while in the area of the L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa campsite.

The police went on site and called the Civil Protection Department and a medical team for help.

The child was found shortly after a cliffside search began.

He was promptly lifted up by members of the Civil Protection Department and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police said the child is in a critical condition.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.