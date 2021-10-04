A six-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Sunday afternoon after he was attacked and bitten by a dog, the police said on Monday morning.

The child was attacked at the Sant Antnin family park in Marsascala at around 3.45pm.

In a statement, the police said that the child was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where medical staff have certified his injuries as being grievous in nature.

A police investigation is under way.