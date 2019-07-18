A child was among four people killed when a car veered onto a pavement in the heart of Berlin on Friday, the German capital's fire service reported.



In a tweet, the Berlin fire brigade described the incident in the borough of Mitte as a “traffic accident”.

Berlin police tweeted that three others, including the car driver, were also injured in the incident.

"Please refrain from speculating out of consideration for the relatives," the police wrote on Twitter.



No further information was available at the time of writing.