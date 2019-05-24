A one-year-old girl hurt in a crash on Sunday night was only slightly injured, the police said in an update on Monday.

The collision, on Triq Ta' Żejfa in Mosta at 7.10pm, resulted in five people being hospitalised: a 34-year-old woman who was a passenger in a Toyota Rav 4, a 31-year-old woman who was driving a Toyota Yaris, and three children.

The children included a four-month-old baby from the Rav 4 and a five-year-old boy in the Yaris, as well as the one-year-old girl who was also in the Yaris. The boy was the only one whose injuries were described by the police as serious.

The driver of the Rav 4 - a 33-year-old man - was not injured.

Police investigations are still under way.