Every minute, somewhere around the world, 28 girls under the age of 18 are being married off, which means that every year 15 million child marriages are taking place, according to UNICEF estimates.

When a girl is forced into marriage as a child, the immediate and lifelong consequences can be devastating. Her odds of finishing school decrease, while her chances of experiencing domestic violence increase.

Apart from huge risks of facing complications in pregnancy and childbirth, there are also huge societal consequences, and higher risks of perpetuating intergenerational cycles of poverty.

The concept of child brides is not something we’ve felt the need to discuss in Malta… until a few weeks ago, when the most disturbing news item emerged on social media and was picked up by Lovin’ Malta.

A Maltese author with Palestinian-Jordanian roots wrote: “In my street, girls aged 14 and 15 have been married! I thought of contacting the media to ask who is marrying these children? It can’t be in the Mosque as the legal age in Islam is 18…”

After this initial shock, another person chipped in, strengthening the author’s observations, saying that they themselves had been invited to the ceremony of a child bride, and left as soon as they realised it was an underage wedding.

This cultural phenomenon was further backed up by Mary Muscat, a lawyer and former police inspector, who said she was unsurprised by the news – as a child advocate she said she has encountered a case of child marriage – and was more shocked by the lack of foresight by the authorities to spot the red flags.

When the first piece of news emerged, I immediately wrote to the Police Commissioner urging him to investigate the allegations, which if proved are a violation of children’s human rights and go against Maltese law. I am hopeful this is being investigated.

Furthermore, this alleged issue is utterly worrying and devastating and should be urgently pursued by the authorities.

As Eurochild president, and having worked in the field of social solidarity with grassroots organisations for decades, this matter of child brides in Malta was never brought to my attention andI cannot understand how this has allegedly been happening right under our noses on such a small island, without anyone bringing it to the fore until now.

I cannot understand how this has allegedly been happening right under our noses on such a small island - Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca

I’m also utterly surprised how we have not heard anything else about the situation, except for the Children’s Rights Ministry, replying to questions by Lovin’ Malta, saying it had not received any reports of child marriages taking place in Malta.

Child and forced marriage is a children human rights’ violation and a harmful practice that prevents girls from living a free life; free from all forms of abuse and violence.

Child marriage also threatens the future of girls, robbing them of their ability to make decisions about their lives, disrupting their education, making them more vulnerable to violence, discrimination and abuse, and preventing their full participation in economic, political and social spheres.

Research clearly shows that child marriage is often accompanied by early and frequent pregnancy and childbirth, resulting in higher than average maternal morbidity and mortality rates, and may lead to girls attempting to flee their communities or commit suicide to avoid or escape the marriage.

Child marriage cannot be tolerated in any way. Children are supposed to enjoy their childhood, live safely and healthily, have all the opportunity to develop their full potential, have access to education, and not be burdened by the responsibility of marriage.

Marriage is a responsibility for adults, not children.

I am sure there are many ways and means to uncover the truth: someone must have performed the marriage rites; someone must have been invited to the ceremony; someone must have noticed there are children who are not attending school or are acting differently; someone must have come across a child pregnancy… I can go on and on!

Have we become so blinded to the welfare of others?

Are we becoming so complacent that we do not care what happens to the vulnerable children living on these islands?

Would we want our own children to go through such horrendous experiences in their young lives? I highly doubt it, so why do we remain silent in the face of such human rights violations.

I appeal to anyone who has witnessed anything or has any information to reach out to the authorities.

I also appeal to our authorities to step up their investigations and leave no stone unturned to uncover the whole truth behind such alleged crimes, which violate the very essence of our children’s dignity.

President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca chairs the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society and is Eurochild president.