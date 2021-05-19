Safeguarding of Minors (Gozo), in collaboration with the Institute for Pastoral Ministry within the Gozo diocese, will be holding a course about child protection next month.

The course, authorised by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority, will be held at Ta’ Pinu conference hall, starting on June 19.

All those who have the wellbeing of children at heart will benefit from this course. It is also instrumental to people who work with children within an educational and/or pastoral setting.

The course, led by Fr Joseph Farrugia, provides awareness and knowledge in child protection particularly in understanding better the problems of child abuse and sexual abuse.

The aim is to create a safer society that protects minors by recognising possible signs of abuse and offer appropriate intervention.

The course will also provide the tools to analyse and implement protective factors, reducing risk factors. It makes it easier to handle disclosure of abuse, making appropriate referrals to other professionals, following national and ecclesiastical safeguarding guidelines and implementing prevention programmes.