The latest issue of Child magazine will be out free with the Times of Malta tomorrow.

This edition focuses on health, in particular childhood obesity, which has seemingly been aggravated during the COVID-19 pandemic due to more sedentary lifestyles.

Cardiologist Robert Xuereb is adamant a balanced lifestyle between studies and physical activity is needed but adds that tackling the problem requires a coordinated effort by the government, schools and parents.

Nutritionist and dietitian Manuel Attard gives some guidelines on appropriate food intake for the different age groups and there are also tips and advice on how to motivate children to do physical activity, even at home.

This edition looks at other concerns that have hit the headlines recently: violence in the media, a subject which has resurfaced following the release of the Netflix show Squid Game, and children’s climate concerns, highlighted during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference held recently in Glasgow, Scotland.