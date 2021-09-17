The parenting magazine Child returns with a back-to-school edition, free with Times of Malta tomorrow.

The magazine asked parents how they are preparing their children for the big day and about their hopes and concerns for the next scholastic year.

It also gives tips on how to best shop for school supplies, get the children to do the homework and prepare alternative school lunches.

This issue also tackles mental health. Its importance, along with physical health, has been particularly highlighted since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Subjects covered include childhood anxiety, perinatal mental health and the importance of outdoor spaces for children’s and adults’ mental well-being.

The phenomenon of ‘distracted parenting’ is explored, when parents are so hooked to their devices that they might neglect children’s needs.