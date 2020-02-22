A man convicted of child sex crimes in Canada abused at least four underage girls he met in Malta, a court heard on Saturday.

39 year-old Bojan Ambrus, who works as a plumber and lives in St Paul’s Bay, stands accused of sex acts with a minor, forcing a minor to perform pornographically, being in possession of child pornography and violently attacking officers who arrested him.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges but did not request bail.

Mr Ambrus asked the court to prohibit publication of his name. But the prosecution objected to that request, and the court turned it down.

Prosecutors say they believe Mr Ambrus may have abused of more minors and hope victims will come forward with their stories if they see his name reported in the media.

An online search showed that the accused had already been convicted of similar offenses overseas, particularly in Canada, they noted.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Ambrus, who is Serbian, met girls aged between 12 and 15 and then encouraged them to perform sexual acts.

It was only after one young girl had filed a police report, that the police uncovered another three victims, the prosecution said.

The police submitted two videos of child pornography to the court.

Mr Ambrus was remanded in police custody.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the case. Legal aid lawyer Raisa Colombo assisted the accused. Inspectors John Spiteri and Paula Ciantar prosecuted.