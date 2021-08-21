Parents looking to enrol their children in childcare centres are struggling to find a spot for them as COVID-19 restrictions still in place mean class numbers are smaller.

Parents who spoke to Times of Malta said that, despite having enrolled their children in centres years ago, they were being told these were full.

They are blaming this on the restrictions related to COVID-19 which limit the number of students allowed per class and which are still in force.

According to the rules for childcare centres, published in June 2020 and which have not been updated, the maximum child capacity per centre must be based on six square metres per pupil. Before the pandemic, centres were allowed to work out the capacity based on a space of five square metres per child.

Times of Malta is informed the rules for these centres are unlikely to change anytime soon, especially since younger children are not vaccinated and it is difficult to keep them from mixing with their peers.

Questions sent to the education ministry on how the issue is being tackled remained unanswered despite reminders.

Malta introduced free childcare services in 2013 and the initiative has proven to be a resounding success, allowing more parents to enter the workforce and bumping the country’s labour force participation rate from 52 per cent to 74 per cent.

Free childcare is either provided directly through government services or alternatively through privately-run registered childcare centres. In July, the government announced a pilot scheme to extend the hours of government-run childcare services will start at six centres come October.

It is unclear what impact this measure might have had on demand for centres.

What are the main rules in childcare centres?

Staff must wear masks and/or visors at all times. Children under three do not need to wear masks.

The COVID-19 maximum child capacity per childcare centre must be based on six square metres per child, instead of the standard five square metres per child.

Unauthorised personnel are not allowed in the centres except children, authorised staff and management. No parents or guardians are to be allowed in the centre at any time (including in reception).

Food containers and water bottles are to be cleaned and wiped down before entering the premises. There will be no return of any unused food. If disposable containers are used, they will not be returned.