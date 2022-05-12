Childcare centres will be refusing visits and checks by government officials in protest over unfair COVID-19 restrictions which still remain in place, the Chamber of SMEs and the Childcare Centres Providers Association said on Thursday.

The restrictions, brought about by the need for social distancing, have been limiting the number of children at the centres.

Charmaine Gauci, the superintendent of public health, said in reply to a question on Times of Malta's Ask Charmaine programme on Wednesday that the situation is being reviewed. She indicated that a relaxation of the rules could be on the way, pointing out that most activities are now held outdoors.

The chamber and the association said in a joint statement that even before the Covid rules were introduced, childcare centres were already bound by limited capacities in terms of their licence, which avoided overcrowding 'by far'.

The centres had their capacity 'temporarily' reduced at the peak of the Covid crisis, two years ago, and the rules were never updated or removed.

"We understand that like every other sector that has been allowed to operate freely, childcare centers are more than justified to demand progress in this respect," the two organisations said.

The current situation was resulting in lost revenue and problems for parents, they added.