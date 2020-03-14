Childcare services will be available for healthcare workers from Monday thanks to an arrangement with the Education Department.

"This will keep all essential medical services at full capacity at this critical time," Health Minister Chris Fearne said in a tweet on Saturday evening.

It was not immediately clear how the service will work.

The government on Thursday ordered a week-long closure of all educational facilities, which started on Friday.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses had immediately raised fears that a substantial number of nurses would have to stay at home to care for their young children.