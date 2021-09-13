Jose Mourinho said he felt like a child when charging from his dugout to celebrate Stephan El Shaarawy’s last-gasp winner in a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sassuolo, which put his side top of Serie A in his 1,000th match as a manager.

Italy international El Shaarawy struck with a sublime curling strike in the 91st minute which caused wild celebrations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with Mourinho running to join his joyous players in front of screaming supporters behind the goal.

“Today I wasn’t 58 years old, I felt like a 10, 12, 14-year-old, back when you begin to dream about a career in football. It was a child’s run,” Mourinho told DAZN.

“During the week I lied to myself because I tried to convince myself that wasn’t a special match but it was a special match... For the rest of my life I will remember that the match that took me to 1,000 was this one.”

