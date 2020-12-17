Children aged between two and 18 are being offered influenza nasal sprays from health centres from Monday until January 4.

The initiative is being undertaken after Malta acquired 25,000 sprays that offer children protection without the need to be given a vaccine injection, the government said.

It said the sprays are being given during the Christmas holiday period, so that as many children as possible will get their spray and return to school fully immunised against flu after the holidays.

The spray is not recommended for those suffering from egg allergies or having immunosuppressive conditions.



Health centres are open as follows:

Mosta, Paola, Floriana, Kirkop, Gżira and Victoria: Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 7pm, Sundays 8am to 7pm;

Birkirkara, Rabat, Qormi and Cospicua: Mondays to Fridays from 10am to 7pm, Saturdays from 10am to noon, Sundays from 8am to 7pm.



All adults can now receive the flu vaccine from all health centres.