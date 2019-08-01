Children will have a field day on Saturday as Children Cinema Day is celebrated at cinemas across Malta and Gozo.

Families can benefit from reduced admission prices and watch no less than 14 films that have been selected for screening on the day.

These include nine animated films, two family adventures, a comedy drama and two action adventures.

The very young audience members will certainly enjoy Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U), which sees Nickelodeon’s animated heroes come to the rescue of humans.

Playmobil:The Movie

Charming (U) is about three fairy tale princesses, Cinderella, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, who find themselves engaged to the same guy, Prince Charming.

The animated film has an A-list voice cast, including singers Demi Lovato, Sia and Avril Lavigne, and actors Nia Vardalos, John Cleese and Ashley Tisdale.

The Queen’s Corgi (U) takes viewers inside Buckingham Palace where the British monarch’s favourite dog gets lost to find himself at a dog fight club.

Playmobil: The Movie (U) is, as its name suggests, inspired by the Playmobil brand toys, while UglyDolls (U), based on the plush toys of the same name, finds the free-spirited toys confronting what it means to be different and struggling with a desire to be loved.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (U), a sequel to the 2016 animated adventure, continues the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them to go to work or school.

Aladdin

Other sequels are Angry Birds Movie 2 (U), which sees the flightless birds and scheming green pigs from the video game series taking their feud to the next level, and Toy Story 4 (U), which introduces a new toy called Forky as he joins Woody and the gang on a road trip of a lifetime.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG), a live-action adaptation of the popular animated TV series, sees teenage explorer Dora (Isabela Moner) leading her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Families can watch no less than 14 films

Disney’s photorealistic computer animated remake The Lion King, which has had a roaring success at the box office, follows young lion prince Simba as he finds the meaning of responsibility and bravery after the murder of his father. The musical features songs from the original film written by Elton John and Tim Rice, and two new songs: one by Beyoncé and an end-credit song performed by John.

Another Disney box office hit, Aladdin (U) is an adaptation of the beloved fairy tale, in which a kind-hearted street urchin (Mena Massoud) and a power-hungry Grand Vizier Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their wishes come true. The film also stars Will Smith as the Genie and Naomi Scott as Aladdin’s love interest, Jasmine.

Dora and the Lost City of Goldr

The recently-released The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG), starring Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried and Milo Ventimiglia, is based on a bestselling novel by Garth Stein. It is narrated by a witty and philosophical golden retriever named Enzo who, through his bond with owner − an aspiring Formula 1 race driver owner – has gained insight into the human condition.

The older children might want to watch the latest instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (12A) sees lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and outcast Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) forming an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.

The day’s line-up would not be complete without a superhero movie. In Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A), which follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) must take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. The film stars Hollywood A-listers Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and Zendaya.

Children Cinema Day will be held at the Eden Cinema in St Julian’s, Empire Cinema in Buġibba, Galleria in Fgura and Citadel/Don Bosco Oratory in Gozo. Early booking is recommended. Film shows in Malta will run from 9.30am until 6pm, whereas in Gozo there will be screenings at 4 and 6pm.

Spider-Man: Far From Home