Children should not be a ball at the feet of their parents, suffering the consequences of sometimes gritty decisions between parents, Archbishop Charles Scicluna insisted in a meeting with couples going through separation proceedings.

In his meeting with couples who attend support groups for those going through a separation in marriage, the archbishop warned against decisions that hurt children.

The support groups are led by Caritas Malta as well as the parishes of Mosta and Tarxien.

During the meeting, Mgr Scicluna listened to the various experiences of those who have gone through or are going through separation and the challenges they face. They expressed appreciation for the Church, which works closely with separated people, and suggested that people close to the Church should have more words of encouragement for them in their situation.

The Archbishop spoke about the commitment of the Church in Malta to better understand these people and insisted on the importance of mercy, which is the highest form of justice.