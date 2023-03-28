In 2023, children continue to bear the brunt of global conflicts. We see this clearly in Ukraine, where the impact of Russian aggression has fallen on the shoulders of the most vulnerable. Ukrainian children have been killed, wounded, forcibly relocated and traumatised by Russian aggression against Ukraine. Countless lives have been upended, education disrupted and dreams shattered.

It is truly harrowing to think that even in this day and age, children are still being used as an instrument of war and that we have failed to hold the perpetrators of such grave violations accountable.

As Minister for Foreign Affairs and as a father, I believe we must rally to ensure this does not remain the status quo. This was my message to the special session on stepping up Commitment to Conflict-Affected Children at this year’s European Humanitarian Forum.

Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba’s latest report to the Human Rights Council outlines that over the past year, children were severely impacted by the increase in armed actors, the use of improvised explosive devices and mines, worsened humanitarian crises, conflict escalation and other violations of international human rights and international humanitarian law.

Recruitment and use of children was the grave violation with the highest number of recorded cases, followed by killing, maiming and abduction. Attacks on schools and hospitals increased, and many children were denied access to humanitarian assistance.

More coordination between humanitarian, development and peace efforts is needed. We must work together towards achieving outcomes that reduce need, risk and vulnerability. This will be challenging, but it is a goal deserving of our commitment.

Prevention is critical. Last month, under the auspices of Malta’s UN Security Council presidency, a briefing on the prevention of grave violations against children in armed conflict reaffirmed that education is an essential pillar of prevention.

Without education, children remain more vulnerable to recruitment and use as child soldiers. Lack of access to education also deprives these youngsters of a better future, where they can take a leading role in breaking the cycle of violence and conflict.

Our efforts towards addressing the situation of children in armed conflict must be both gender-sensitive and disability-inclusive. Children of different genders have different experiences of conflict, and the support they require must therefore be tailored to their experiences.

It is truly harrowing to think that even in this day and age, children are still being used as an instrument of war - Ian Borg

As outlined in a publication by the Office of the SRSG that Malta and the UK government proudly contributed to, a gender-sensitive analysis needs to be integrated into our monitoring and reporting of grave violations and in shaping our interventions.

Children with disabilities also require a further layer of protection. Moving away from a one- size-fits-all approach to a more tailored one can further support the effective actions of child protection actors on the ground.

We must also ensure that we are inclusive in our efforts to re-integrate child victims of armed conflict into their communities. While child soldiers deserve our attention, we must also focus on children associated with armed forces and armed groups, such as those fulfilling roles as cooks, spies, scouts, messengers and porters.

These children cannot fall between the cracks. We must work with communities to manage their reintegration. Psychosocial support must be made available to them and to their host communities to ensure successful re-integration and to prevent these children from falling prey to attack or re-recruitment.

Training is needed to ensure that all stakeholders in the area of child protection in armed conflict are fully equipped to meet the needs of children in these situations. Together with the Office of the SRSG, last summer Malta organised a pilot virtual summer school on children and armed conflict to train actors in the field to employ the best practices when supporting the reintegration of children back into their communities.

Impunity is not an option. Children are the future of humanity. We must protect them so they can enjoy the brighter future they deserve.

Ian Borg is Minister for Foreign Affairs .