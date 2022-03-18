Children Cinema Day is making a comeback tomorrow after a two-year absence due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The film programme targets children of all ages and features animated movies and live action films.

Among these is the latest Walt Disney animation Encanto (12A), which follows an extraordinary family who lives in a charmed place hidden in the mountains of Colombia. Every child in the family is endowed with a unique gift, except for the teenage girl Mirabel.

Two animated sequels in the line-up are The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) and The Addams Family 2 (12A).

In the follow-up to The Baby Boss (2017), the Templeton brothers are now adults and have drifted away from each other but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach brings them together again and inspires a new family business.

The sequel to the 2019 fantasy The Addams Family finds the quirky family entangled in more outrageous adventures with all sorts of unsuspecting characters.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Another animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon (PG), is set in a realm known as Kumandra, a reimaged earth inhabited by an ancient civilisation, where a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Ron’s Gone Wrong (PG) tells the story of an awkward middle-schooler by the name of Barney and his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device named Ron. The latter’s malfunctions in the social media age launch the two on a journey to learn about true friendship.

Ron’s Gone Wrong

“Children and parents will enjoy reduced admission tickets”

For the very young ones, there’s PAW Patrol: The Movie (U), which sees Ryder and the pups from the TV show called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos and Sing 2 (U), whose colourful characters from the 2016 movie persuade a reclusive rock star to join them for the opening of a new show.

Sing 2

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (PG) is a live action/computer-animated slapstick comedy based on the titular characters of the same name. The film features a chaotic battle between Jerry, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding. Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña star in the film.

The live action Clifford: The Big Red Dog (PG) is based on the children’s book series of the same name. The adventure comedy, starring Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall, is about a young girl whose love for a tiny puppy makes the dog grow to an enormous size.

Jungle Cruise

Another adventure film showing on the day is Jungle Cruise (12A). Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride, it follows a small riverboat which takes a group of travellers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles. Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramirez star in the main roles.

The superhero adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A) sees Peter (Tom Holland) asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help as his identity has now been revealed. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous enemies from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Holland is also the main protagonist of the recently released Uncharted (12). He plays a street-smart kid named Nathan, who is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years before. The action adventure film also stars Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.

Uncharted

Another recent release, Dog (PG), sees actor Channing Tatum star alongside a Belgian Malinois as two former Army Rangers race on the Pacific Coast to get a fellow soldier’s funeral on time.

Dog

Organised by KRS Releasing Ltd, Children Cinema Day is being held tomorrow, March 19, with shows running from 9am to 7pm at the following cinemas: Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s, Embassy Cinemas in Valletta, Galleria Cinema in Fgura, Citadel Cinema in Gozo and the Don Bosco Oratory in Gozo. Children and accompanying parents will enjoy reduced admission tickets. Booking is recommended.