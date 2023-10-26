A video clip of a teenage girl being bullied and beaten in public in Valletta has sparked concern within the Office of the Commissioner for Children.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the commissioner’s office urged authorities to step in to ensure the girl is given all the necessary support.

It said it was also concerned to see the video being uploaded online, viewed by many and reproduced in the media. That could cause the victim to be re-traumatised and negatively impact others, too, it said.

The video showed a gang of girls punching and kicking a girl on the ground close to Hastings Garden in Valletta. Police told Times of Malta they were aware of the incident and are investigating it.

Times of Malta was also sent other videos of violent clashes between young people within the capital city over the weekend.

The Office of the Commissioner for Children said more work needed to be done to instil empathy in children.

Children must also be taught not to be bystanders and to seek help when facing such situations, the office said.

Violence involving youths is on the rise in Valletta, with several reports of such incidents being made public in recent months.

After one such assault, which left a 15-year-old with a broken arm, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he no longer felt comfortable letting his daughter roam the streets of Valletta alone and wanted the courts to come down harshly on such criminals.