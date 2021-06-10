Children who attend Mass with their families at St Peter and St Paul Basilica every Sunday morning this week met at the parish centre where they painted pieces of paper in different colours and afterwards, with the help of assistants, mounted them together to form a large picture of the Nadur basilica. The aim of the project was that as children filled each stone space with different coloured papers, they were made to realise that we all have different coloured characters and intentions, but we are one community. The children also realised how many beautiful things can be done when they work together.

The picture will be presented to the church during Mass for children at one of the novena days in preparation for the feast of St Peter and St Paul celebrated on June 29.