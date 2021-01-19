Palazzo Falson is presenting a virtual workshop for children aged over six, in which they will create a mirror inspired by Olof Gollcher’s collection of glistening antique mirrors.

A detail of a mirror at the palazzo.

The participants will receive a do-it-yourself kit at home and will be able to follow a real-time online workshop via Zoom on January 30 from 10 to 11am.

Bookings for The Framed Mirror: A Virtual Workshop for Kids close on January 25 at noon. This can be done by sending an e-mail to bookings@palazzofalson.com or calling 2145 4512.

Once booking is secured, partici­pants will receive the do-it-yourself kit by post and the Zoom link for the online workshop via e-mail.