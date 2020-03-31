Parents have become full-time child carers overnight. Psychiatrist and parent Nigel Camilleri has tips on keeping them mentally strong during confinement.

It’s not enough that some parents are being driven up the wall by their children but they are having to deal with their own uncertainties, anxieties and mood swings at the same time.

They are probably grieving for the lives they used to lead, explained Nigel Camilleri, president of the Malta Association of Psychiatry.

“But with challenges come opportunities: I am sure that we will all look back at these days as ones that taught us a lot about ourselves.

“Rather than viewing this time of uncertainty as a threat, we should take up the challenge that the world bestowed upon us to slow down, get off that treadmill we called life and focus on the things we value the most: our family.”

Here are his tips for doing that:

Get structured: Set up a daily routine – draw up a timetable but do not become a slave to it, just use it as a guide. Remaining idle allows the mind to wander and become overwhelmed with negative thoughts.

Keep calm: Slow down and balance work and leisure. Lend an ear to relatives, friends or colleagues but remember your immediate family takes precedence. Turn off your phone sometimes. A burnt-out parent can’t care for the children.

One-on-one time: Now that you have more time on your hands give your children what they have always craved for – listen to their stories and let them entertain you with their play.

Talk about COVID-19: This is a time for clear communication not mixed messages or too much detail. Set clear boundaries when talking about the subject and ensure there are coronavirus-free moments.

Keep it positive: Be aware of your nonverbal communication. Pass on a message of hope.

How will they recall these moments in 10 years’ time?

Will they look back on them as the best days of their lives because their parents were at home with them rather than being bogged down with too much activity or academic pressure?

Social contact: Encourage children to keep up social contact with their friends through video calls. This will enhance their friendships and social skills.

Set limits: Try to limit their time on social media. Be aware of which websites they are visiting and warn them about online abuse. Show them how not all they read online is true.

Engage in activity: Encourage children to carry out at least one pleasurable activity every day, such as writing a journal, baking, making a home video, doing DIY, gardening or making gifts.

Teach coping skills: Discuss what makes them stressed out and how they can solve their problems. Encourage them to destress by singing out loud in the shower, listening to motivating music or going for a quick run.

Stay healthy: Take your children for walks or runs – do this as a family and do not stop to mingle with others.

Keep in mind that poor sleeping patterns, unhealthy food and being inactive will weaken muscles and bones and increase the risk of disease.