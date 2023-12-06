Children’s Regional Councils, which will give youngsters a say in their community’s decision-making process, will come to life in 2024 after the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society successfully secured €200,000 in direct EU funds.

The project - Regional Interactive Guiding Hub & Training Society (RIGHTS) - was one of 10 shortlisted by the EU from 154 projects submitted by EU states.

It paved the way for a collaboration with the Education and Local Government ministeries, and the Local Councils Association to provide the funding and framework to get these children’s councils up and running.

Launching the project, Prime Minister Robert Abela said it will continue to strengthen the sense of activism among the youngest citizens within Malta’s communities.

MFWS chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said during the launch on Wednesday that this was the result of nearly 10 years of work going back to when the Children’s Council was first set up during her presidency to lend a voice to children and ensure they had a say in policies that impacted their lives.

“Today we are reaping the fruit of a vision we planted 10 years ago - for child participation to have a nationwide structure. This was the missing link to empower children in active citizenship and critical thinking for the future of our country,” she said.

The Children’s Regional Councils were launched by Prime Minister Robert Abela during an event held at the foundation’s Floriana offices where he met the children who form part of the MFWS council and listened to their views on a number of issues.

In the coming months, the MFWS will be coordinating a series of meetings in schools where children aged six to 16 will be invited to come forward to form part of the six new councils that will run in parallel to Malta’s six regional councils.

Malta’s six regional councils are composed of between 10 and 12 mayors from each locality in the region and offer a professional service to the communities they serve.

Now, there will be six Children’s Regional Councils, and presidents of every adult regional council will, at a certain point, be obliged to consult the children councils on any issues at hand and seek their feedback.

Coleiro Preca said regional councils will now be compelled to listen, take children seriously and evaluate what they have to say.

Sharon Cilia, 19, a former member of the Children’s Council within the MFWS, said the projects was a crucial step for the voices of young Maltese citizens to be heard.

“This is not a privilege but a fundamental right which will lead to a society where children’s voices, dreams and ideas can really flourish.”

The councils will also provide a training ground for youngsters to be more knowledgeable when it comes to casting their vote when they turn 16 and cement an understanding of current affairs should they choose to run for mayor or deputy mayor in local council elections.

In October, Malta became the first EU country to initiate a legislative process to allow those aged 16 and over to take on the highest positions within local councils.