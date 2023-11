A photo-treasure hunt for children was organised by the Don Bosco Oratory youth committee as part of the mid-term holidays. The aim of the treasure hunt, held at the Citadel in Victoria, was to let children explore the cultural heritage and beauty of the Cittadella.

The activity helped children to interact and share experiences with each other. The above picture shows participants in front of the cathedral, accompanied by oratory director Fr Effie Masini.