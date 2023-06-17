Fontana local council once again organised Festa Tfal – an activity aimed at attracting children in the locality of Fontana to take part in a joyful demonstration in honour of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

On the occasion of the first centenary of the titular statue of the Sacred Heart being celebrated this year, the council commissioned a smaller statue to be carried by children in the demonstration.

The new statue, by young Gozitan artist Michael Cutajar Zahra, was carried from St Augustine Square to Fontana parish church, accompanied by Allegro Clefs band, whose repertoire includes festive marches, popular traditional Maltese music and songs and international songs, operas, musicals and film tracks.

On arriving at the church parvis, the statue was blessed by parish priest Simon Cachia, in the presence of Fontana mayor Saviour Borg, councillors and parishioners.

Festa Tfal aims to instil love for the local cultural heritage.