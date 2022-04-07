Around 40 children from various church residences were recently flown to Sicily and back on a 75-minute educational flight.

The Air Malta flight, KM1952, flown at an altitude of 20,000 feet to Sicily and back, included a flyby of Mount Etna. In a statement, Air Malta said the flight was operated by an Airbus 320NEO, one of "the most environmentally friendly aircraft in use".

Before the flight, the children, many of whom had never been to the airport or boarded an aircraft, were given brief talks on airport processes by Air Malta staff and members of the Malta International Airport team.

The children, together with their carers, then proceeded to check-in and board the aircraft, passing through all the formalities as regular passengers. During the flight, they were served breakfast and a ‘figolla’.

Upon arrival, the children were taken to the airline’s engineering hangar where they had the opportunity to ask questions to an Air Malta engineer who also explained some technical features of the aircraft.

The group also visited the airport’s Rescue and firefighting Services (RFFS) Team who briefly explained the importance of airport safety while taking a look at MIA’s newest firefighting vehicles.

“We organised this flight as part of Air Malta’s Corporate Social Responsibility whereby we aim to support initiatives and events that contribute towards the wellbeing of the Maltese community. We aim to put this event on our annual calendar so that we can continue to extend this experience to as many children in Residential Homes as possible," Air Malta chairman David Curmi said.