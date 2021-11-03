Children who participated in a study on local governance have expressed their frustration and helplessness when discussing the environment.

Launched at the weekend, the study consists of group discussions with members of the Children and Young Persons’ Council aged between eight and 18.

The topics of the debates varied from security to culture and heritage, with the children seeming quite passionate about the natural environment.

However, “one could feel a sense of resignation” during the debate, with one girl remarking: “we’re all saying that to reduce traffic, we have to use the bus. But that’s all talk, no action… How are we going to change the mentality of the people?

“If you tell them that it is global warming, they won’t care. Every child cannot brainwash their parents.”

A teenage participant also noted a lack of proper maintenance of green spaces.

This “sentiment of frustration” resonated with others, with one participant adding: “nowadays, we are making life easier, not more enjoyable.”

Lack of green areas was a recurring issue brought up by several children, with one boy saying trees existed only in parks or in balconies.

The participants also brought up the natural environment, together with pollution and climate change, when discussing mobility and accessibility.

They expressed their concern over environmental destruction and frustration at the lack of awareness and ignorance surrounding the issue. The author of the study felt there was a sense of helplessness during this part of the discussion.

Several showed unease when speaking about global warming, insisting that environmental destruction could have very severe consequences.

“Despite wanting to take action, there were children who still felt the change needed to fix the situation is insurmountable.

“‘When you think about it statistically,’ a boy commented, ‘it is impossible for humans to shift all at once, because there are so many stupid people who cannot shift and many people who cannot afford to shift.’

“He went on to give the example of the oil industry ‘telling us renewable energy is a scam’.

“This may indicate how although this is an issue that matters a lot to children, they have developed a sense of resignation.”

Authored by Sharon Cilia, 16, the study was commissioned by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society and supported by the Local Government Ministry.