All children in Malta aged up to 16 are being invited to send their designs of a Christmas card for use by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The campaign for the best Christmas card was launched by Lydia Abela, the prime minister's wife, when she visited Siġġiewi primary school.

The designs are also to include a Christmas message for use inside the card.

Abela urged the children to express what Christmas means for them on their cards.

Submissions will be received up to December 3 by mail to “Kartolina Milied, Uffiċċju tal-Prim Ministru, Berġa ta’ Kastilja, Valletta”, or email kartolinamilied@gov.mt