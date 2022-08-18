A special activity for children – ‘DB Celebration’ – was held at the Don Bosco Oratory to commemorate the birthday of St John Bosco, patron saint of children on Wednesday.

Bishop Anton Teuma celebrated Mass for around 170 children.

His message was that their love for God should be expressed in their love for others. Later on, Mgr Teuma spent some time chatting and sharing a few light moments with the children.

After Mass, a magic show was held at the oratory ground, where children also enjoyed face-painting, a bouncy castle and a band march by a group of youths.

Don Bosco’s birthday cake on the occasion was cut by oratory director Fr Effie Masini.

John Melchior Bosco, popularly known as Don Bosco, was born on August 16, 1815. He was an Italian priest, educator and writer.

While working in Turin, where the population suffered significantly from the ill-effects of industrialisation and urbanisation, he dedicated his life to the betterment and education of street children, juvenile delinquents and other disadvantaged youths.

Don Bosco developed teaching methods based on love rather than punishment, a method that became known as the Salesian Preventive System.