Children from different faiths met on Saturday to wave one big flag symbolising love, unity and goodwill to mark World Interfaith Harmony Week 2022.

The flag — four flags sewn into one — was created by children from four diverse schools who were asked to design one flag that portrayed society’s shared values and principles, irrespective of a person’s different beliefs and religion.

Organised by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, in collaboration with the Malta Trust Foundation, this event brought together leaders from 15 different faiths and religions to send a common message of love and acceptance.

Held at the foundation’s premises in Floriana, the different religious leaders also planted a tree together to green safe spaces.

MFWS chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said the foundation believed in a universally inclusive world, where the human rights and dignity of each person were always kept at the forefront.

“As a society there is an urgent need to embrace dialogue among different faiths and religions to secure society’s mutual understanding, produce a sense of harmony and improve cooperation,” she said.

By working together as a united family, we can spread the message of interfaith harmony and goodwill to all,” she added.

Credit: Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society

The schools chosen to participate in the Interfaith Harmony Week were Maria Regina College Qawra Primary, Maria Regina College St Paul’s Bay Primary, St Benedict College Birzebbuga Primary, and Gozo College Sannat Primary.

The Malta Trust Foundation chose these schools because they are multicultural.

The theme that emerged from the four flags was We All Belong.

This message was perfectly encapsulated by Rhythm Garg, a member of the MFWS Children's Interfaith Council, who said: “Different people of different religions are flowers. Many flowers of the same kind make a bouquet, a plant. But many flowers of a different kind make a garden.”