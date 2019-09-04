Heritage Malta is hosting a ‘Children on paintings – teaching history of childhood’ lecture by Orsolya Endrődy, associate professor at Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest, at the national community art museum MUŻA in Merchants Street, Valletta, on Tuesday.

Endrődy will discuss how pictures of children throughout history can be read as coded texts.

This lecture will also explore methods to engage young adults in museums by introducing them to works of art, making them feel comfortable and at home in a museum and exploring picture analysis methodologies.

The professor will also evaluate possible perspectives in visual research methodologies. Endrődy’s research interest is iconography, childhood studies and cross-cultural comparative analysis.

Her first monography was published in 2015 by Eötvös Publishing, Conceptions of Childhood in the Renaissance – and iconographic analysis. Her latest publication was about images and iconography in a cross-cultural context, regarding Japanese ukiyo-e prints.

The lecture is being held in collaboration with the Department of Arts, Open Communities and Adult Education and the Malta Review for Educational Research Journal.

Entrance is free. The lecture is on Tuesday at 7pm.