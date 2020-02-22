A recent EU-wide study, reported in Times of Malta, found that one in five Maltese children receive requests of a sexual nature over the internet. One in four have received sexually explicit messages. And nearly half have encountered something online that made them uncomfortable or scared.

These figures gain in urgency when we recognise the problematic repercussions of online grooming and child abuse, both short and long-term, in the lives of Maltese young people. The President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society last year expressed concern over online predatory behaviour in Malta in the aftermath of a sensationalist “sting operation” carried out by TVM’s Xarabank. A report published in 2016 had already cautioned parents about the trade in sexualised images of children online, and other forms of internet-based child abuse.

The problems, while acknowledged for years now, have been met with sporadic efforts that fail to provide the kind of comprehensive protection needed. The Maltese government was taken to task last year for failing to implement EU rules on combating sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children and child pornography, along with six other member states.

Delays in addressing the implications of online child abuse is clearly having far-reaching effects. Such abuse does not necessarily require physical contact. However, escalations are possible when predators instigate meet-ups with potential victims. These can lead to disastrous consequences including rape, sexual assault and harassment.

The EU survey shows there are negligible gender differences in most countries, Malta included, when it comes to socialising online. Girls and boys are equally at risk and require updated education about strategies for their online safety. Creating stronger links among government, civil society, educational institutions and other relevant stakeholders, to identify, prevent and end the criminal activity of online predators, is an essential component in any such strategy.

Preventing child abuse is an effort that must be promoted in our homes, schools and communities. A good relationship between parents and their children ensures they will listen to their caregiver’s advice, and that respectful monitoring takes place consistently. Children with smartphones are now online anywhere and at any time, so there is the need for a rise in vigilance and support.

Practical issues to be addressed include the lack of capacity for some families to support their children’s online security. According to a systematic review of the drivers of online violence published by Unicef, poverty, absentee parenting, consumerism and peer influence are all important factors that increase the risks of online abuse.

Addressing these drivers requires a strengthening of the country’s whole-child protection system, including more accessible services for children and their families, disseminating widespread information on the issue, and visibly prosecuting those who are exploiting children through digital technologies.

The private sector’s involvement is crucial. Building stronger partnerships between government authorities and internet service providers could make all the difference, to implement safety measures, inform parents and safeguard families.

While reaffirming the right of every child to grow up in a caring and loving environment, the realities of online abuse are manifesting psychological harm to victims that directly threatens this right.

Of course, safeguarding the welfare of children online necessitates a zero-tolerance policy towards perpetrators. Without the reassurance that legal enforcement will be swift and effective, any strategies put forward to prevent and prosecute online abuse will remain all bark and no bite.