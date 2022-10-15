Have you ever wondered what it is like to be a visually-impaired runner? Or to play volleyball, not standing up, but sitting in one place throughout the whole game?

A number of students now have the opportunity to participate in popular Paralympic sports while also gaining values of resilience, acceptance and equality.

I’mPOSSIBLE is the International Paralympic Committee’s global education programme, designed to spread the Paralympic movement and values to young people across the world.

The programme focuses on changing children’s perceptions of people with disabilities, understanding what the Paralympics are and building a more inclusive world.

The international programme has now hit local shores, where the Malta Paralympic Committee, along with the project coordinators, Nello Calleja and Rachel Bonett, worked alongside teachers and students to adapt the programme to children’s lessons.

The games children play

During the last scholastic year, students from St Monica School, in Gżira, and San Andrea School not only learned about the history of the Paralympics but also participated in para sports, such as guided running and goalball, during their PE lessons.

Guided running, known as para-athletics, involves two students running together but one is blindfolded and is guided by the other participant.

They also got to play goalball, a 3-a-side game for athletes who have vision impairment. A ball with bells is used for the game and all players must be blindfolded and pay attention to hear and track the movements of the ball around the court.

Sitting volleyball was also another favourite among the students, where the rules are similar to standard volleyball, with the difference that players must remain seated throughout the game and that the net is lowered.

What the programme teaches children

The programme was an instant hit among students, teachers and parents and now another three schools − St Monica School, Birkirkara, St Catherine’s High School and St Aloysius College − have also adopted the programme this scholastic year.

“Our main objective is not to teach the students the sport but for the sport to teach the students important life values,” Calleja told Times of Malta.

“Students began to understand that just because someone has a disability, it does not mean they are unable to participate in sports activities but they find ways to adapt that activity to make sure everyone can play and be involved. Students became more inclusive towards each other.”

A student and staff engaged in a match of ground volleyball. Photo: Malta Paralympics Committee

Children's shift in mentality

A teacher at St Monica School, Bonett was shocked at some of the students’ reactions to the idea that local paralympic athletes were coming to the school.

“We had some young students crying and this concerned us. We spoke to the athletes to tell them what was happening and they told us that they also experienced the same emotions and feelings when they went to competitions.

“The shift in mentality was amazing, children became more accepting and respectable towards one another. We are breaking boundaries,” she said.

Calleja, the ParaVolley Europe general manager, also saw a shift in teachers’ mentality. He said some were not aware of all the sports people with disabilities could participate in as the programme focuses on the paralympic values – courage, determination, inspiration and equality.

Bonett's own son, Andrew, was born with spina bifida and uses crutches and a wheelchair at school. He also participated in the programme.

“As a mother, your biggest concern is that your child will be included but I was lucky as not only is Andrew included but other students also look up to him.”

Calleja said the main aim is for the programme to run in all schools across Malta and Gozo.

Students’ drawings highlighting I’mPOSSIBLE programme tasks.