The Office of the Commissioner for Children is “extremely concerned” at the false perception that adoptive children may be ‘returned’ if their parents no longer wish to care for them.

This comes after Times of Malta reported an unprecedented situation in which three adopted children had to become wards of the state after the situation in the home deteriorated beyond repair.

“Children who are adopted have the same rights as all children, the right to be protected from all forms of harm, the right to be cared for and the right to a positive upbringing,” the Commissioner said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Adoption is permanent and it is the responsibility of adoptive parents to ensure that children are provided with a safe and secure environment in which they can thrive so as to prevent any trauma. Children should be loved and supported irrespective of their background or the challenges that they face.”

It urged parents, guardians or children who are experiencing difficulties to access help and support should they need it.

The three children were adopted through a private agency from a non-EU country. It is understood that the adoptive parents claim that the children are exhibiting behavioural issues, however, this is disputed by others who have interacted with them.

The Family Ministry has guaranteed full support and care of the children.