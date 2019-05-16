Children should have as much of a voice as adults during meetings drawing up their care plan, according to guidelines published Thursday.

Those in alternative care should also have individualised healthcare assessments, the standards recommended.

Healthcare guidelines were introduced within social regulatory standards for children in alternative care for the first time in the public consultation meeting on Thursday.

The standards provide guidelines on office-based services and residential services for children in alternative care. They also cover children's education, quality of care and their right to participate.

The guidelines also recommend that efforts should be made to ensure that two siblings who are not living together are reunited.

Speaking at the launch of the public consultation, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said the new standards would be in line with a new bill that had recently passed through Parliament.

The law insists that service providers need to show the child’s best interest was kept in mind throughout use of the services, he said.

The bill also allows children in foster care to be eligible for adoption in five rather than 10 years.

“Service providers should leave a mark on people’s lives,” he said.

Social Care Standards Authority CEO Matthew Vella said various entities had been consulted in the drafting of the guidelines.

A public consultation on the standards will be open until August 12. The standards can be found here and here.