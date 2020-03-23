As the days roll by and people continue to be stuck inside because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are finding creative ways to keep themselves - and their children - entertained.

Moira Palmier had the novel idea to organise an online-only singing competition for under 10's. As well as asking for entries, she requested prizes from fellow Facebook group members and was quickly supplied with a book, board game and gift certificate from generous donors.

Moira was inundated with entrees - so much so - that she had to close the competition after only two days. Here are some of the hopefuls:

Matthias Zahra, 9, Fleur de Lys

Matthias loves all activities, especially football. His mum says he always finds time to be silly and wants to be a pilot when he grows up.

Katryce Grixti, 7, Żurrieq

Katryce takes singing lessons and is currently a finalist in the Sanremo Junior Malta competition. Unfortunately the event was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, so for now she has entered this Facebook competition. She wants to be a singer and make-up artist when she is older.

Chela, 7 and Cesca, 10, Naxxar

Sisters Chela and Cesca took a break from their mound of homework to record this video. They both love singing and Cesca hopes to represent Malta in Eurovision when she is old enough. Her younger sister is obsessed with Lego and would like to become a vet.

Lexxii Love, 8, Nadur

Lexxii moved to Gozo in July and loves making up songs about things that happened during her day. She is chanting in this video because her parents say it calms her as she is very sensitive to negative energy when it surrounds her.

Eva Xuereb, 9, Żebbuġ

Eva takes singing and drama lessons and wants to be an actress when she grows up. She's sad to missing her classes which are currently cancelled, but is happy to be able to put her talents to the test in this online-competition.

Maya Caruana, 10, Naxxar

As well as singing, Maya loves writing her own songs and hip-hop dancing. Her favourite artists include Ariana Grande and Adele.

