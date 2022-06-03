A number of schoolchildren met First Lady Miriam Vella and Ernest Agius, chief operations officer at Bank of Valletta, at the president’s Kitchen Garden as they drew and submitted paintings for a competition related to the design of piggy banks used for the L-Istrina BOV Campaign.

Children had to submit an original drawing with the theme ‘Be a friend not a bully’. The best three drawings will be selected by a panel of judges appointed by the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, and will form part of the design of the eco-friendly cardboard piggy banks that will be used during the L-Istrina BOV Piggy Bank Campaign and distributed in all primary and secondary schools across Malta and Gozo.

“Bullying occurs everywhere, and it is hurtful to everyone involved, from those targeted by bullying and even to the bullies themselves,” Vella said while the children were creating their works of art. “We take this opportunity to thank all the children who have already submitted their drawing as this is an opportunity to have their work showcased among all their peers in aid of a good cause.”

Agius commented: “We are very happy that the L-Istrina BOV Piggy Bank Campaign, this year in its 19th edition, is helping to create awareness about concerns that are affecting our lifestyles, while being a source of solidarity with others. At the same time, the children’s artistic creativity is helping all the schoolchildren in Malta and Gozo to recognise issues and help tackle them successfully.”