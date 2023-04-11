KRS is holding another edition of Children Cinema Day on April 22.

On the day, cinemas in Malta and Gozo will be offering a selection of films for children with a reduced admission price. Shows will start at 9am and run till 7pm.

The programme includes pictures for children of all ages, starting off with the very young ones.

Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) comprises previously unreleased epsiodes and musical interludes of the animated TV series featuring stage-show versions of Peppa Pig and her brother George.

Another animated movie, Strange World (U) by Walt Disney Pictures, follows a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission.

Also suitable for the very young ones is Epic Tales (U), a French animated adventure based on the Greek mythological tale of Jason and the Argonauts but whose protagonists are a courageous mouse and the cat who adopted her.

Another fun animated adventure is the English-language Spanish movie Mummies (U), which follows three ancient Egyptian mummies who end up in present-day London and embark on a wacky and hilarious journey in search of a stolen old ring belonging to the royal family.

Then there is computer-animated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG), the DreamWorks sequel to the 2011 film and the sixth instalment in the Shrek franchise. The picture follows Puss in Boots as he embarks on a dangerous quest into the Dark Forest to find the legendary Wishing Star to restore the first eight of his nine lives.

