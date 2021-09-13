The Malta Arts Council is collaborating with the Malta Trust Foundation on a groundbreaking project to encourage children with disabilities to develop their skills by playing a musical instrument.

During a press conference, Malta Trust Foundation chairwoman Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca signed an agreement with the Malta Arts Council through which the Arts Ministry will provide €45,000 over a three-year period for the purchase and maintenance of musical instruments at Villa Bianca in Birkirkara.

A portion of the funds will be used for the professional development of practitioners working at the villa.

The residence will become Malta’s first music centre for children with diverse abilities, including children with autism and other disabilities.

Coleiro Preca said: “This is a historic project that will fill a gap in the field of music and performing arts for children with diverse needs who to date have not had an opportunity to develop such skills.

She thanked Minister Jose Herrera and the Arts Council for the generous donation which will help invest in children and the professionals who will be working with them.

Herrera said: “Social inclusion has always been a priority for this government. So it’s a pleasure to oversee the signing of this MOU between Arts Council Malta and Malta Trust Foundation providing much needed financial assistance to the Villabianca project."

Villa Bianca, which is currently in the final stages of renovation, was donated to the Malta Trust Foundation by Maurice and Francina Abela for the benefit of children and young people with disabilities.