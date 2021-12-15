A once dilapidated building in Birkirkara has been transformed into a musical haven for children with disabilities and autism- a first of its kind in Malta.

The official opening of Villa Bianca Centre for Music took place on Wednesday morning.

The centre provides a safe space for children and young people to explore the power of music, which benefits them both creatively and therapeutically.

The project is funded by the Malta Trust Foundation and the premises were donated by pianist Fransina Abela and her husband, Maurice. The building formerly housed the ‘Fransina Abela Brincat Piano School’.

Launch of Villa Bianca with President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca and young musicians Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The premises include four large, well-lit music rooms, each named after a planet (Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn).

On Wednesday all four rooms were filled with music, laughter, and cheer, as children with diverse disabilities took centre stage and performed.

Alessia Bonnici playing the piano at the new music centre Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“I love filling up spaces with my music, it makes me happy and helps me make new friends,” 16-year-old musician Alessia Bonnici told Times of Malta.

Up to 100 children with diverse abilities to explore the power of music

Alessia, who has been practising the piano for eight years, has been struggling with autism all her life, but once her fingers hit the piano keys she is immersed in the music.

She was one of the children who unveiled the plaque outside the music centre on Wednesday.

Five-year-old Melania Haegdorens Imbroll does not let her blindness stop her from playing the piano and violin, as well as singing.

“I feel good when I play the piano, and I love the Villa Bianca school,” she said before bursting into song and playing a tune on the piano alongside pianist Quiven Ellul.

At two-years-old Ellul was diagnosed with cancer in both eyes, which resulted in him losing his sight. Despite the challenges, the seven-year-old enjoys his lessons at the centre, where he can play the piano, ukulele, and the xylophone.

Children with disabilities can find a safe space to create and play music at Villa Bianca in Birkirkara Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

‘Music can open new paths and enrich our lives’

Villa Bianca consultant Rosetta Debattista, a pianist and music therapist, said she has been waiting many years for the opening of the centre.

"The arts are so beautiful, and music especially, can transcend a disability- it helps open new pathways and can enrich someone’s life,” she said.

Villa Bianca has enrolled 85 students and provides over 400 sessions over a four-day week.

“There is a lot of work done, but it is worth every minute. We believe the arts and music has brought power and joy to all these children and their families,” Debattista said.

She believes the centre is the start of many future projects.

“We are already having talks with the University of West England to start a local course on blend music therapy and offer students the opportunity to learn amongst the professionals here at the centre,” she said.

“It has been a momentous day for us and for all the children.”

‘A special day in Maltese history and a dream come true’

Malta Trust Foundation chair Marie-Louise Colerio Preca, who has been the driving force for the centre, said that the opening of Villa Bianca was a dream come true.

“I feel as if I am dreaming today, Villa Bianca is truly a dream come true and a special day in our history and for the children who bring the concept of Villa Bianca alive.”

Her contact with the Down Syndrome Association prompted her to rope in the Assisted Devices for the Visually Impaired Centre and the Autism Parents Association.

“We must continue our work to provide opportunities for children with diverse abilities- I believe every person, no matter their ability, should have all the possibilities to live life at its best,” she said.

The Malta Trust Foundation’s international partners – including Emanuele di Villabianca, Barone di Culcasi, who was present for the opening – and 15 local business entities contributed to the setting up of the centre.