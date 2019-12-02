Artist and art educator Gaby Agius will lead a children’s art workshop entitled Story of Ferdinand the Bull on Saturday from 11am to 1pm at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum, Mdina.

Inspired by Munro Leaf’s book The Story of Ferdinand, illustrated by Robert Lawson, Agius will guide children through the representation of the bull in art history.

Participants will return home with an accordion book with recreations of their favourite moments from the book.

Pre-booking is essential by calling 2145 4512, or by sending an e-mail to bookings@palazzofalson.com.