Charles Buttigieg, author of the recently published book Karamellu tar-Raħal t’Isfel, was invited to visit Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola, for a ‘Meet the Author’ activity as part of activities organised by the school teachers to celebrate ‘Children’s Book Day’.

Buttigieg spoke to pupils about the importance of reading and love for the Maltese language as well as his writings, particularly his recent book.

He explained that Karamellu’s stories were especially intended to help the new generations of children like themselves learn more about children, culture and customs of the past in a Maltese village setting.

Karamellu, he added, was a child born and raised in a working-class family, who lived in what is known as ‘Ir-Raħal t’Isfel’ of Żejtun, in a calm and serene environment but where animated episodes among children and adults always took place.

Buttigieg also presented a signed copy of the book to the school head Kenneth Vella and donated several copies to the school library.

Other activities held during the day included ‘Show and Tell’ sessions, the designing of a bookmark or a book cover, writing stories, and drawing activities for the younger classes.