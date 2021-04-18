Franġisku ta’ Assisi: Il-qaddis u l-istorja ħelwa ta’ ħajtu is a new children’s book in Maltese on the life of St Francis published by the Maltese Franciscan province through the publication house TAU.

The book, translated into Maltese by Francesco Pio Attard, is the work of Slovenian Franciscan friar Andraž Arko with pictures by Ursa Skoberne.

The Maltese text is accompanied by over 130 eye-catching, child-friendly illustrations, making the 52-page, A4-size book ideal for catechetical purposes.

It is available from religious bookshops and Franciscan convents in Malta and Gozo. For more information call friar Lorrie Zerafa, OFM, on 7904 7315.