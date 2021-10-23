Annual children’s festival ŻiguŻajg returns at the end of November, with a hybrid programme that will see almost half of its productions as live shows.

The ŻiguŻajg Arts for Children and Young People Festival 2021 will be held between November 19 and 28.

Its 2021 edition will combine virtual and in-person events, after the festival was forced to go online-only in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, nearly half of its shows will be held live, with the others available for streaming online on-demand (see festival programme in PDF below).

For the first time, the 2021 festival will also feature sensory-friendly productions to encourage inclusivity.

Video: Fondazzjoni Kreattività

Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for people with specific sensory needs whereby public performances will be modified to appeal to those who have specific sensory requirements or preferences.

Artistic director Marta Vella acknowledged that this is a ‘’baby step’’ toward programming the festival that all audiences are used to but a step in the right direction nonetheless.

Vella said that the decision to keep a programme of digital events would also make the festival accessible to those unable to get to a theatre.

Culture Minister José Herrera praised the festival for its efforts to make its events as accessible as possible, following last year’s successful switch to digital.

He said that "the triumphant levels reached during last year’s edition have given us the impetus to aim even higher this time round, with this year’s artistic programme promising some exceptional material for our children to experience."

The ŻiguŻajg festival will take place between November 19 and 28. For more information or to book your tickets visit www.ziguzajg.org.

Attached files ŻiguŻajg festival programme 2021.