Detailed regulations to govern Children’s House, meant to serve as a safe space for children to testify during court cases over abuse or domestic violence, will soon be published, the Family Ministry has said.

Children’s House was inaugurated in Santa Venera four years ago by then Family Ministry Michael Farrugia but is still not being used.

Since that day, however, its purpose has been revisited, causing its opening to be delayed.

A ministry spokesperson said that, following the inauguration, it was decided that Children’s House would also be used for court proceedings “requiring the giving of evidence by minors, especially in criminal proceedings.”

This required physical alterations to the building as well as the training of specialised staff.

Since then, professionals within the Foundation for Social Welfare Services and the Directorate for the Protection of Minors have received training. Some were sent to the US to train in forensic interviewing, the spokesperson said.

While detailed regulations will “soon” be published, the ministry did not provide a date.

“A technical committee was also set up earlier last year and all the required consultations and legal drafting are now finalised.

“It will mean that during court proceedings, minors will literally go into a child-friendly environment, in a place looking exactly like a house, hence the name Children’s House, and no longer in a court of law with all the related formalities.”

Children will no longer be questioned by lawyers, magistrates or judges but by experts trained for the purpose, the spokesperson said.

The delay in opening Children’s House was flagged last week in an opinion piece penned by Andrew Azzopardi, head of the Church’s Safeguarding Commission, who appealed for more concrete actions to help victims of abuse.

The Office of the Commissioner for Children said it was aware of the guidelines being drafted and was in contact with the minister.